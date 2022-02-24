OSG Announces Transaction to Enhance Financial Position

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. and NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Output Services Group, Inc. (OSG), a global provider of leading customer engagement and payment solutions, today announced that it has executed a transaction with its financial sponsor, Aquiline Capital Partners, whereby Aquiline has invested an additional $25 million into the company to support its strategic growth plan and provide continued financial and operational flexibility. As part of this transaction an Aquiline affiliate acquired a direct minority interest in OSG's RevoPay business.

Kevin Keleghan, Chief Executive Officer of OSG, said "We appreciate Aquiline's continued support and commitment to ensuring OSG remains well positioned to continue serving its clients, deepening its relationships with its partners, expanding its operations and seizing the opportunities ahead of us. We remain committed to collaborating with our clients to holistically engage their customers across platforms, increase engagement, and drive positive business results."

"We are pleased to provide additional capital to bolster OSG's financial flexibility and enable the company to continue to execute its business plan," said Vincenzo La Ruffa, president of Aquiline Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to work with the company and all its stakeholders to chart the next stage of its evolution."

The investment takes the form of a secured promissory note, which can be prepaid at any time without premium or penalty, and an equity investment. Additionally, the lenders under OSG's credit facilities will be offered the right to participate in this transaction at their and the company's election, and the company and Aquiline would welcome their participation. All of the cash proceeds of this transaction will remain invested in the company to support its continued growth and the execution of its business strategy.

About OSG

Clients across a variety of industries turn to OSG to make the most out of their client interactions, resulting in improved working capital and deeper relationships. Leveraging a blend of managed services and technology, client's benefit from expertise, operational scale, and proprietary data that deliver a frictionless partnership focused on simplicity, reliability, and innovation. At the center of our business is EverView™, an integrated platform to link together the moments that matter in promotion, presentment, and payment. Said differently, "when you're asked to pay, you pay attention."

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

Andy Merrill / Josh Clarkson

amerrill@prosek.com / jclarkson@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Output Services Group, Inc.