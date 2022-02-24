Space Needle Renovation Tops American Institute of Architects Prestigious Award List

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle's Century Project renovation — a $100M reinvestment and reimagining of the iconic landmark — is still garnering rave reviews from travelers and design experts alike. This month, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) honored the visionaries of the project, Olson Kundig, with the National Architecture Honor Award. This program highlights the best in contemporary architecture, showcasing the ways these places and spaces improve the lives of their users and communities.

The Space Needle towers over Seattle with improved views including 11-foot tall glass walls on the outdoor deck. Courtesy Hufton & Crow. (PRNewswire)

The award-winning Century Project added 20,000 square feet of glass to the Space Needle for more views all around.

"Our goal was to build on the original architects' idea from 60 years ago, and to add the technologies of our time developed in the intervening years," said Alan Maskin, Principal and Owner at Olson Kundig. "Every design move was about the public observing a spectacular view. We removed everything in the existing Space Needle that got in the way of that view. We added almost 200% more glass, and by doing so, added 200% more view to the original design. In the process, we invented an entirely new form of observation tower."

Olson Kundig's vision forever transformed the Space Needle experience. The Century Project added 20,000 square feet of glass to the tower for more views all around. Walls and wire caging on the observation deck were replaced with 11-foot tall tilting glass walls ringed with "Skyriser" glass benches that allow visitors to lean out and float over Seattle. On the 500-foot level, the world's first and only revolving glass floor gives visitors a jaw-dropping view of the city and structure below.

"Our dream for the Century Project was to deliver an all-new view for our Guests by infusing technology, timeless design, and the essence of what's possible. This incredible honor for Olson Kundig is well-deserved because today that dream is a reality," said Ron Sevart, President and CEO at the Space Needle. "As stewards of this legacy family-owned icon, the Wright Family is committed to continually reinvesting in the Space Needle for a dramatically improved experience for our Guests. If you haven't visited the Space Needle or the new Loupe Lounge recently, you've essentially never been to the top."

With the summer travel season right around the corner, the Space Needle is excited to welcome back visitors from around the world to explore the building's iconic renovations. Visitors to the Emerald City will experience other groundbreaking venues and amenities like the new International Arrivals Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and the cutting-edge, sustainable Climate Pledge Arena.

"On the cusp of celebrating its 60th anniversary, this is a beautiful moment to honor and reflect on the legacy of Seattle's most identifiable icon," said Tom Norwalk, President and CEO at Visit Seattle. "The Space Needle continues to symbolize this city — a commitment to look forward to a shared future of innovation, creativity and community. We're excited to welcome back visitors and celebrate this monumental anniversary and prestigious award with people from around the world. This is a very exciting time for our city and our future is bright."

Other notable recipients of the 2022 AIA National Architecture Honor Awards include the US Embassy in London and The Shed in New York City. For a full list of winners, visit AIA.org.

For more information on the Century Project renovation, visit spaceneedle.com/press.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses The Loupe — the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press .

About Olson Kundig

Now in its sixth decade of practice, Olson Kundig is a collaborative design practice whose work includes cultural and museum projects, exhibition design, commercial and mixed-use design (including wineries and sports facilities), private and multi-family residential, hospitality projects, places of worship, interior design, product design and landscape design. With deep roots in the Pacific Northwest, the firm and its staff of over 200 work with clients around the world. More information at olsonkundig.com.

