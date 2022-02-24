VALEO PHARMA OBTAINS PUBLIC REIMBURSEMENT FOR ENERZAIR® BREEZHALER® AND ATECTURA® BREEZHALER® IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA AND NEW BRUNSWICK

Atectura and Enerzair also now reimbursed by the Non-Insured Health Benefits ("NIHB") program of Indigenous Services Canada and Veteran Affairs Canada ("VAC")





Public reimbursement now includes Ontario , Quebec , Alberta , Manitoba , Nova Scotia , New Brunswick , NIHB and VAC covering over 80% of the Canadian population





Private insurance coverage across Canada exceeds 90%

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, is proud to announce another major milestone for its two innovative Asthma therapies; Enerzair Breezehaler and Atectura Breezhaler, which have been accepted for reimbursement by the Ontario Drug Benefit program, the Manitoba Pharmacare Program, the New Brunswick Drug plan, and the NIHB and VAC federal programs. The public reimbursments are now in effect with the exception of the Ontario listing which takes effect on February 28th, 2022. These listings are now published on the Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary, the Manitoba Drug Benefits Formulary and New Brunswick Drug Plans Formulary.

"With the addition of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick, NIHB and VAC to our exisiting list of provincial/federal public listings, public reimbursement now covers over 80% of the Canadian population suffering from chronic asthma thereby improving their access to these two innovative medications", said Frederic Fasano, Valeo's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Securing extensive public and private reimbursment was part of our roadmap to build a fast-growing respiratory business unit. We are now working with the remaining provincial authorities to secure their public reimbursement in order to continue making asthma control a more attainable goal for all Canadians asthma patients".

Public coverage in these jurisdictions also means that private payers that follow public plans will now cover both drugs. Private coverage for Enerzair and Atectura now exceeds 90% of privately covered lives accross Canada.

About Enerzair® Breezhaler®

Enerzair® Breezhaler® is indicated as a maintenance treatment of asthma in adult patients not adequately controlled with a maintenance combination of a long-acting beta 2 -agonist and a medium or high dose of an inhaled corticosteroid who experienced one or more asthma exacerbations in the previous 12 months. This formulation combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) and the glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA) with mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

About Atectura® Breezhaler®

Atectura® Breezhaler® is indicated as a once-daily maintenance treatment of asthma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with reversible obstructive airways disease. Atectura® Breezhaler® should be prescribed for patients not adequately controlled on a long-term asthma control medication, such as ICS or whose disease severity clearly warrants treatment with both a LABA and an ICS. Atectura® Breezhaler® combines the bronchodilation of indacaterol acetate (a LABA) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the dose-confirming Breezhaler® device.

Valeo Pharma Inc. became the exclusive distributor in Canada of both Enerzair® Breezhaler® and Atectura® Breezhaler® following the signing of an agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. in March 2021. As such Valeo Pharma Inc. is responsible for all medical and commercial activities for both products which are two innovative therapies approved by Health Canada for the treatment of asthma.

About Valeo Pharma

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

