WORLD'S HIGHEST EGG FLIP? ZERO EGG LOOKS FOR RECORD BREAKER AT UCF WHILE SHOWING ORDINARY EGGS HOW IT'S DONE

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its quest to make plant-based food accessible to everyone, Zero Egg is starting with the newest generation of food lovers — college students! Zero Egg took America's largest college, the University of Central Florida (UCF) by storm yesterday, kicking off its partnership with the university by serving up delicious Zero Egg meals; delivering Zero Egg sandwiches to students around campus on a Zero Egg-branded tandem bicycle; and hosting an afternoon of fun and games on the campus' Greek Row.

But the highlight of the show was the Zero Egg omelet flip! Currently, there is not a world record holder for the world's highest egg flip, and Zero Egg is on a mission to secure it! The brand will be scouring colleges across the country to find America's highest egg flipper. Once secured, Zero Egg intends to work with Guinness World Records on capturing the record, because who needs another record held by an ordinary egg? Not when Zero Egg can get it done — doing all of the same things an ordinary egg can do, such as flip, scramble, bake, and fry.

While more than 50 students attempted to set the record, the top UCF winners of the toss were Ross Vitaliano (14.9"); Gavin Hollobaugh (14.7") and then a three-way tie between Jacob Jones, Kevron Ahmad, Chase Perry, all reaching slightly more than 14".

Although a potential omelet toss winner may have been the highlight of the day, Zero Egg's "egg-cellent" taste and texture were the real winners. Many students were trying Zero Egg for the first time, and were surprised and delighted at how it tasted like an ordinary egg — and how great it was for on-the-go breakfast sandwiches, perfect for grabbing while walking to class. Zero Egg distributed more than 300 sandwiches to students. Reactions included, "This tastes exactly like a regular egg," and "This is better than I thought it would be," to a very enthusiastic, "It's good!"

"UCF is a natural fit for us," says Liron Nimrodi, CEO and co-founder of Zero Egg. "Orlando and the surrounding area is very plant-forward, with vegan options like Zero Egg already offered in many restaurants here. UCF not only encompasses these ways, but, when polled, more than 25 percent of students wanted more plant-based options. We are here to deliver!"

Zero Egg has the same look, taste, texture, and performance as an ordinary egg. And even better, it was crafted for professional chefs, so Zero Egg is built to perform like an ordinary egg - it bakes, scrambles, thickens, binds, spreads, and fluffs.

"We want to empower the era of sustainable foods with a better-for-all plant-based egg, and we believe that Zero Egg will become a pillar of the plant-based movement," adds Nimrodi.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. With only 15 calories compared to 68 calories in an actual egg, it is not only low in calories but it has no cholesterol and is low fat. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the U.S. Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist's 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin .

