Yext Named a WordPress VIP Featured Technology Partner, Releases New WordPress AI Search Plugin Through the unique collaboration and no-code plugin, Yext makes it easier for enterprise WordPress VIP customers to simply drag and drop an AI search experience onto their WordPress websites.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WordPress VIP, the leading provider of enterprise WordPress, has added Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, to its prestigious Technology Partnership program. Yext joins a small group of enterprise technology companies serving VIP customers, and is the program's first and only AI search software provider.

As the experts in enterprise WordPress, WordPress VIP provides a fully managed WordPress cloud platform for unparalleled scale, security, performance, and flexibility, as well as end-to-end guidance and hands-on support. Key criteria for technology partners include clear product expertise and innovative go-to-market strategies. VIP vets every partner to identify companies with a proven track record of forward-thinking marketing technology integrations that excel at enterprise scale.

With Yext joining the unique program, it will be easier than ever for WordPress VIP's enterprise customers — like Capgemini, Facebook, Merck, and News Corp, among others — to supercharge their WordPress-powered websites with Yext's innovative AI search platform. Yext differentiates itself from other search providers because, rather than relying on outdated keyword search technology, it applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand — and directly answer — even the most complex questions asked in a search bar.

Alongside its entry into the WordPress VIP program, Yext's robust new plugin will enable businesses to simply drag and drop this kind of AI-powered search experience onto their WordPress websites. The plugin builds on Yext's original WordPress plugin with a no-code framework and onboarding wizard that walks users through setup, making it more user-friendly for business users without technical expertise.

"WordPress VIP is experiencing significant growth and we're delivering transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences," said WordPress VIP CEO Nick Gernert. "We're excited to welcome new partners like Yext alongside our existing community to add best-in-class search capabilities to the most demanding implementations of enterprise WordPress."

"With more than 40% of the web built on WordPress, there's a wealth of opportunity for businesses to deliver even more exceptional digital experiences on their WordPress websites with modern AI search," said Ananda Sen, SVP of Product Partnerships at Yext. "Joining WordPress VIP's technology partnership program means that Yext can help businesses seize that opportunity — and the increased conversions, satisfaction, and insights that come with it."

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

About WordPress VIP

WordPress VIP is the leading provider of enterprise WordPress. VIP's platform provides enterprise-grade digital marketing and publishing platforms with WordPress at their core. VIP supports flagship digital marketing platforms for some of the best-known brands, including Capgemini, Hachette Book Group, and Facebook. Our digital publishing clients span the media landscape, from focused outlets such as Quartz, TechCrunch, and FiveThirtyEight to some of the biggest publishers and sites in the world, like News Corp, Rolling Stone, and Abril.

With its unparalleled power, flexibility, and interoperability, WordPress is the best digital experience solution at scale. Together with VIP's expert support, best-in-class infrastructure, and exceptional partner network, it's an unbeatable combination.

