Zillow Group to Present at Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced that it will present at the Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference.

Zillow Group Chief Executive Officer Rich Barton will participate in a fireside chat, moderated by Wedbush's Ygal Arounian, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on March 3, 2022.

Attendees are encouraged to register in advance of the event at: https://wsw.com/webcast/wedbush41/z/1694934 . Both live and replay versions of the webcast will be available under the Events & Presentations section on the company's Investor Relations website .

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

