'BEYOND THE BEFORE & AFTER' IS UNVEILED BY THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY, AN ORIGINAL DOCUSERIES SPONSORED BY ALLERGAN AESTHETICS <legend role="h2">Film series explores life after aesthetic plastic surgery and takes consumers on the personal journeys of each patient's individual experience</legend>

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society today released 'Beyond the Before & After,' a four-part series documenting the transformative journey and life after plastic surgery. This docuseries aims to tell unique patient stories from real people across America who have undergone aesthetic plastic surgery. Whatever the reason - surgery post weight-loss or a total transformation - people seek aesthetic plastic surgery to pursue positive changes in their lives.

"This film series goes beyond the surface to shine a light on the less told emotional journeys our patients go through before, during, and after plastic surgery," says Melinda Haws, MD, Communications Commissioner of The Aesthetic Society. "This is our opportunity to change the conversation around aesthetic plastic surgery and demonstrate that our goal is more than physical changes, it's to change lives."

The debut series seeks to provoke a new understanding of how aesthetic plastic surgery positively impacts people's lives, beyond the superficial. In this series, The Aesthetic Society gives patients the platform to tell their untold stories of how plastic surgery helped transform their lives, not just physically but emotionally.

"Patients undergo aesthetic procedures for a variety of reasons and the patient/physician relationship plays a critical role in empowering their confidence for the desired outcome," said Carrie Strom, President, Global Allergan Aesthetics and SVP, AbbVie."The Aesthetic Society does an incredible job of looking into the lives of patients with this series and we are proud to be their partner."

ABOUT THE SERIES

Beyond the Before & After features four remarkable stories— a single mom's journey with weight loss and self-love, a trans non-binary person's story of self-discovery and acceptance, a breast surgery patient's journey and a father's pursuit of a healthier and happier lifestyle. With the help of Aesthetic Society member surgeons, each patient shares their journey from initial consultation, surgery, and the discovery of self-acceptance.

Beyond the Before & After was filmed on location in each patient's city, spanning from Oregon to Illinois, and produced by Laura Leatherberry, creative consultant and Greenpoint Pictures, an award-winning Brooklyn production studio. Director E.J. McLeavey-Fisher approached each patient's story with great compassion, capturing the intimate and relatable portraits of each patient's journey with aesthetic plastic surgery.

"I finally feel good about how I look, and more importantly, who I am," said Colby Quinn, abdominoplasty and gynecomastia patient. "I am a better role model for my son. Now, I enjoy every day."

The full docuseries is available to view by visiting TheAestheticSociety.org. With a membership of more than 2,600 board-certified plastic surgeons, The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of research and patient education, dedicated to helping patients safely become their most beautiful selves.

About The Aesthetic Society:

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally. Visit our website: www.theaestheticsociety.org

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.AllerganAesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The Aesthetic Society

www.theaestheticsociety.org

Media contact: sarah@theaestheticsociety.org

