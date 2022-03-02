CPower Welcomes Human Resources Leader William Bennett, III as Vice President of People and Culture

BALTIMORE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading national energy solutions provider CPower Energy Management ("CPower") today announced human resources (HR) professional William Bennett, III as its new Vice President of People and Culture. Bennett will drive CPower's leadership, talent and engagement initiatives --- including its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategies --- to ensure the company is achieving its vision of driving a clean and dependable energy future.

CPower Energy Management (PRNewsfoto/CPower Energy Management) (PRNewswire)

Bennett has more than 20 years experience in HR management in an array of industries including technology, energy, retail, government contracting, hospitality and healthcare. He joins CPower from Novetta, where he led the HR evolution of the company including the corporate compliance, employee engagement, talent and performance functions, to name a few. Prior to joining CPower, Bennett led HR strategic initiatives at Culmen International, Orange Business Services, GDIT, Sunrise Senior Living, Inc. and Sunoco, Inc. Bennett holds a Master of Science in HR Management from Holy Family University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from American University. Bennett is also SHRM-CP and HRCI PHR certified.

"The foundation of a successful company is a work environment where team members thrive and are appreciated for the impact of their contributions. It is evident that CPower encourages career development and supports the achievements and diverse perspectives that each team member brings, while empowering them to know that the actions they take today will create a better future for tomorrow. I look forward to contributing my expertise to ensure CPower continues on its growth trajectory," said Bennett.

"Our growth and exceptional customer experience starts with team members who love what they do and work as a high-performing team. William knows how to operate as both a company advocate and employee champion. We are excited for the passion, energy and drive he brings to elevate our people initiatives and help ensure that our core values are reinforced in everything we do," said Shelley Schopp, Senior Vice President, CPower.

Following a record-breaking 2021, CPower now manages more than 5.2 GW of Distributed Energy Resources (DER) capacity for nearly 2,000 customers at more than 12,000 sites across the U.S. Paying its customers approximately $230 million in grid revenue last year, the company has the highest-rated customer service in the industry as well as 96% average customer retention.

For more information on Careers at CPower, visit: https://cpowerenergymanagement.com/careers-at-cpower/.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading, national energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We manage more than 5.2 GW of customer capacity across the U.S., forming virtual power plants that are good for the grid and great for the community. CPower maximizes the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources while delivering flexibility, capacity and other ancillary services to the grid. With more than two decades of experience, we've grown to offer more than 55 local energy programs, partnering with grid operators and utilities to serve more than 12,000 sites, delivering approximately 7,000 metric tons of CO2 reductions in 2020 alone. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CPower Energy Management