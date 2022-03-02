Healthcare Trust Expands Relationship with Two Leading Senior Living Operators

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust, Inc. ("HTI"), a public, non-traded, real estate investment trust, with ownership of 54 serviced enriched senior living communities, announces the expansion of a strategic operational relationship with two leading senior housing operators, Senior Lifestyle Corporation and Jaybird Senior Living, effective March 1, 2022.

Management oversight of 13 HTI-owned communities operated under the "Addington Place" brand across Georgia, Michigan and Florida are added to the 11 properties Senior Lifestyle currently operates for HTI. This brings the total number of HTI properties operated by Senior Lifestyle to 24.

Seven HTI owned properties located in Illinois, Kansas and Missouri, also operated under the "Addington Place" brand are now managed by Jaybird Senior Living. This expanded relationship brings the total number of HTI-owned communities managed by Jaybird Senior Living to 25.

"HTI carefully selects relationships with operators who share our philosophy and values," said John Rimbach, President of Healthcare Facilities of HTI's advisor. "Senior Lifestyle and Jaybird both demonstrate each day, through their culture and customer service delivery, that their values are more than words on a page. They strive to execute on them daily, in all they do, and we're delighted to be expanding our relationships with these two prominent senior living companies."

"We're a privately-owned operator and have led with our values of hospitality, excellence, appreciation, respect and teamwork every day since our founding in 1985," said Jon DeLuca, CEO at Senior Lifestyle. "We're so pleased to be expanding our relationship with HTI and to have our operating philosophy and hardworking team recognized with the trust of HTI and the residents and families we serve."

"We have a saying at Jaybird that we hate to say no. Our team prides itself on going above and beyond with a spirit of compassion, positivity, and honesty. When we bring this mindset into our relationships with residents and our partners like HTI, it has a positive effect on everyone and on outcomes," said Kevin Russell, Founder and Chairman at Jaybird Senior Living.

About Healthcare Trust, Inc.

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States. Additional information about HTI can be found on its website at www.healthcaretrustinc.com.

About Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately-owned business that is based in Chicago, Illinois. Since 1985 Senior Lifestyle has been dedicated exclusively to serving seniors and their families. Senior Lifestyle is an owner, operator and developer of senior living communities. With a portfolio of more than 130 communities, located throughout the United States, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative life enrichment programs, hospitality services and personalized care. To learn more about Senior Lifestyle, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.

About Jaybird Senior Living

Founded in 2004, Jaybird Senior Living is a leader in the senior living industry. Jaybird focuses on delivering unparalleled lifestyle experiences to the communities it owns or operates. The takes a disciplined entrepreneurial approach to business and innovation in the day-to-day management of its next generation aging communities and our team of professional individuals and compassionate caregivers are there each day to make sure the mothers and fathers in our care enjoy an extraordinary living experience in an exceptional environment. Learn more about Jaybird Senior Living at www.jaybirdseniorliving.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of HTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on HTI, HTI's tenants, HTI's operators and the global economy and financial markets and that the information about rent collections may not be indicative of any future period, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Risk Factors section of HTI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 29, 2021, and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in HTI's subsequent reports. Further, forward looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and HTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

