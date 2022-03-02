Join the Clean Oil Crew: LesserEvil Partners with Primal Kitchen, RIND Snacks, Cappello's and A Dozen Cousins for Campaign Campaign Seeks to Educate Consumers on Veggie and Seed Oils with Collective Campaign and Limited-Edition Starter Pack

DANBURY, Conn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible, has teamed up with A Dozen Cousins, Cappello's, Primal Kitchen, and RIND Snacks to create the Clean Oil Crew— a coalition of brands joining forces for an educational campaign, limited-edition starter pack available for purchase today, and a special giveaway to educate about clean oils and inspire others to join the movement. Brands in the Clean Oil Crew aim to educate consumers about products made with good fats including butter, ghee, olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, and nut oils instead of vegetable and seed oils. The Clean Oil Crew will make its debut at the Natural Products Expo West on March 8-12, 2022.

LesserEvil (PRNewswire)

"At LesserEvil, we have been conscious about the ingredients we use since day one because we define better-for-you as minimal processing—just like you would make it at home," said Charles Coristine, CEO of LesserEvil. "Vegetable and seed oils are becoming more and more common in our natural food world, which is why we called upon A Dozen Cousins, Cappello's, Primal Kitchen, and RIND Snacks to help us educate consumers about the processing of clean oils and the benefits of these oils to human health. We want everyone to join us and redefine what it means to be a clean brand and conscious consumer."

Vegetable and seed oils commonly appear in food products, restaurants and home kitchens, which is why the Clean Oil Crew wants to encourage consumers and brands to make a change. To help others kickstart their clean oil journey, The Clean Oil Crew created a limited-edition starter pack, which features exclusive products and vouchers, and is available for purchase on LesserEvil.com for $17. To add to the fun, fans can participate in a campaign giveaway for a chance to win a free starter pack and special prizes by sharing their journey on social media, tagging the brands in the Clean Oil Crew, and using the hashtag #CleanOilCrew.

The starter pack includes:

A Dozen Cousins (Expo West Booth #N1118): Cuban Black Beans

Cappello's (Expo West Booth #5500): Keto and Almond Flour Pizzas

LesserEvil (Expo West Booth #980): Himalayan Pink Salt Sun Poppers

Primal Kitchen (Expo West Booth #5184): Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

RIND Snacks (Expo West Booth #N2045): Straw-Peary Chewy and Apple Chips

The campaign will also feature educational content on social media highlighting vegetable and seed oils, including which oils to look for and avoid, tips for reading product labels, talk tracks for restaurants and social gatherings, and more. The Clean Oil Crew creates a positive resource for consumers as they navigate conversations surrounding oils used in their favorite products, and seek community and camaraderie in their journeys.

The Clean Oil Crew campaign follows a year of massive expansion for LesserEvil. The brand launched new sustainable product innovations like its Sun Poppers and entered into a new snack category with its PeaNOTs.

LesserEvil wants to hear from you! From your customer journeys with clean oils to other brands wanting to join the Clean Oil Crew! Please visit cleanoilcrew.com for more information.

About LesserEvil

LesserEvil Healthy Brands, LLC transforms snack time into mindful moments by creating tasty, on-trend snacks and other light bites from the simplest, most sustainable and functional ingredients available. Recognized in 2020 as Whole Foods Market's National Award Recipient for Raising the Bar for Quality, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company produces a premium portfolio of better-for-you options including Organic Popcorn, Grain-Free Organic Puffs, Grain-Free Egg White Curls, Keto Certified Mini Cookies and Veggie Sticks lines. LesserEvil products are available through natural foods, conventional and specialty retailers nationwide. Visit www.lesserevil.com to shop or learn more.

About Primal Kitchen

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen peptides and pantry staples made with "fats we love" and real ingredients, and without dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in six key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup and avocado oil*. As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com .

*Source - SPINS - Natural Enhanced Channel, Condiments & Sauces, Avocado Oil - L52 12/26/20211

About RIND Snacks

RIND® is a line of functional and sustainable whole-fruit snacks that encourage consumers to 'Keep it Real & Eat the Peel.' Launched in NYC in 2018, RIND is the result of a multigenerational family focus on delicious, all-natural foods that sustain personal and planetary health. By keeping the rind on its fruit, RIND Snacks are packed with more fiber and vitamins than traditional dried fruit and fight food waste by diverting edible peels from landfill. The company's products are Non-GMO Verified, Kosher, naturally vegan and gluten free. For more information, visit www.rindsnacks.com or follow them on social @rindsnacks.

About Cappello's

Friends and Co-founders Ben Frohlichstein and Stacey Marcellus had always shared a love for cooking and feeding people. After Ben and Stacey had parallel experiences working on farmlands, they were inspired to bring a new kind of food into the world that was filled with nutritionally relevant ingredients, and tastes and textures that rivaled the classics. And thus, the world's first almond flour pizzas, pastas and cookie doughs were born. Today, Ben and Stacey lead a team of spirited food lovers, guiding Cappello's on its mission to set a new standard for frozen foods that shift the prepackaged paradigm in a sustainable direction focused on simple, real foods. For more information, please visit www.cappellos.com and Instagram.com/Cappellos .

About A Dozen Cousins

A Dozen Cousins offers a line of ready-to-eat products inspired by traditional Creole, Caribbean and Latin American recipes. Founded by Ibraheem Basir, A Dozen Cousins believes in the power of culture to make life richer and bring people together. The brand's unique products are made with wholesome, easy-to-recognize ingredients like beans, vegetables, and nutrient-dense avocado oil while avoiding GMOs and artificial flavors. A Dozen Cousins makes it possible to enjoy traditional foods without compromising taste, health or convenience. A Dozen Cousins products are available online and at select retailers nationwide. To find a store location near you, visit the store locator here .

Clean Oil Crew (PRNewswire)

