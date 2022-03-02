Katten Lands Experienced Litigator and DEI Leader in New York

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Geoffrey G. Young has joined the firm's Commercial Litigation practice in New York, building on the firm's high caliber of talent representing clients in complex commercial disputes.

Geoffrey G. Young has joined Katten’s Commercial Litigation practice in New York. (PRNewswire)

"Geoff is a highly experienced litigator with a successful track record of strategizing, minimizing risks and resolving matters with favorable outcomes for his clients," said David Crichlow, chair of Katten's Commercial Litigation practice, and member of the firm's Executive Committee and Diversity Committee. "Equally important is the fact that Geoff is also a dedicated leader in the diversity, equity and inclusion space, particularly when it comes to recruiting and creating a pipeline of diverse talent."

Young has advised on all phases of the litigation process from the pre-litigation stage through trial verdict of high-stakes cases in multiple jurisdictions, including New York state and federal courts. His practice concentrates on complex commercial disputes, with a focus on disputes in the life sciences, financial services and media and entertainment sectors. He has litigated disputes related to pharmaceutical drugs and clinical trials, consumer class actions, financing agreements, media broadcasting services and technology services. Young also has extensive experience prosecuting and defending intellectual property disputes.

He has represented clients in a wide range of industries, including aviation, biotech, financial services and investment, mass media, oil and gas, public relations and communications, and transportation. He has counseled high-net-worth individuals and public figures, including some in the entertainment industry, on in-court and out-of-court disputes.

Young has handled domestic and international arbitrations under a variety of rules, including those of JAMS (formerly known as Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc.), the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). He also maintains a strong commitment to pro bono work, devoting significant attention to capital punishment matters.

Prior to joining Katten, Young was a partner at Reed Smith and held various DEI leadership roles, most recently as the firm's Executive Director of Diverse Recruiting, in which he guided the firm's strategy for recruiting diverse attorneys at all levels. He has also held several DEI leadership roles in the legal community.

"Geoff's distinguished career and contributions very much align with Katten's focus on embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment so our attorneys and business professionals at every level can achieve increasing success, and our clients can be more effectively represented," Crichlow said. "At Katten, Geoff will have an opportunity to make a meaningful impact, strengthening our New York team."

Early in his career, Young served as a law clerk for the Honorable Sandra L. Townes in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

