Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2022

Presenters highlight innovations and address future trends in optical communications
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that several of its thought leaders will present on next-generation solutions and leading-edge trends in the optical communications industry at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) in San Diego, Calif., from March 6 - 10, 2022.

Presentations and Papers

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-thought-leaders-to-present-at-ofc-2022-301493746.html

SOURCE Lumentum

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.