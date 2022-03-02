Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that several of its thought leaders will present on next-generation solutions and leading-edge trends in the optical communications industry at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) in San Diego, Calif., from March 6 - 10, 2022.

About Lumentum



Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com



Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

