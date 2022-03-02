Meten Holding Group Ltd. to Launch Blockchain Related ELT Courses

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it plans to launch blockchain related ELT courses (the "Courses") in early March 2022.

The Courses are designed by the English teaching experts from the Company and blockchain experts Mr. Jianing Yu and Mr. Jun Yang from Hainan HuoDa Education Technology Co., Ltd. ("HuoDa"), an advanced industry education institution focusing on the application of blockchain. The Courses provide professional English training to professionals in the blockchain industry.

Blockchain has emerged as the forefront of global technological development. The major developed countries encourage the development of blockchain technology with positive policy guidance and industrial support to enhance their own competitiveness in blockchain technology and industries. It is crucial for practitioners in the blockchain industry to master English, given that industry-related and market development information is majorly provided in English.

According to projections of East Money Information Co., Ltd. dated June 2021, a Chinese financial and stock information website provider, China's blockchain market will continue to grow rapidly, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 73% from 2021 to 2026, and a market size estimated to reach $16.37 billion in 2026. In the next two decades, the market size of China's blockchain industry is expected to reach the trillion-dollar level.

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten Holding Group commented: "We are excited to introduce blockchain related ELT courses to the marketplace, which we believe will help people in the blockchain industry with English learning. With the fast development and expansion of the blockchain industry in China and globally, we intend to help more people tackle language challenges in this industry. The Courses are also a part of the Company's business strategy in developing blockchain and metaverse related education in China and overseas."

About Hainan HuoDa Education Technology Co., Ltd.

Hainan HuoDa Education Technology Co., Ltd. is an industry education institution focusing on the application of blockchain, with the motto of "linking industries and empowering entities" and aiming at cultivating the "blockchain thinking" of top entrepreneurs. HuoDa focuses on teaching and research in the fields of new applications of blockchain technology and is in a leading position in the field of blockchain education.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is one of the leading omnichannel ELT service providers in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. In addition to strengthening its position in the ELT service industry in China, Meten actively explores the blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business outside China, with a long-term goal of creating value across the cryptocurrency industry. Meten expects to engage in businesses related to blockchain and metaverse in North America and other countries and areas around the world (not including China), including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation.

