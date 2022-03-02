Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts Appoints New Board Members <span class="legendSpanClass">WWCMA Enhances its Board for 2022 with New Board Members/Committee Chairs</span>

BOSTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of six new members to its Board of Directors, carrying forward its mission and vision of thought leadership in employee well-being. The appointments follow the term-ends and departures of previous board members.

"The past year has been a transformative one for WWCMA," comments Board Chair Kristie Howard.

"We formalized our partnerships with the National Wellness Institute and Healthiest Employers, expanded our membership benefits, and recently hosted the Council's 10th anniversary celebration. This would not have been possible without the commitment and combined efforts of our Board and volunteers."

WWCMA welcomes its newest board members/committee chairs during the past several months:

Board Vice Chair

Michael Gorfin, Regional Vice President of Sales, Hinge Health

Board Director, Awards and Recognition Co-Chair

Jenna Carter, Director, Health Management, WTW

Board Director, Marketing and Communications Chair

Jodie Justofin, Healthcare Marketing & Communications Executive

Board Director, Conference Co-Chair

Brighid Sullivan, Director, Wellable Labs

Board Director, Member-at-Large

Kathleen Hewes, Senior Clinical Well-being Consultant, Tufts Health Plan, a Point32Health company

Board Director, Education and Events Co-Chair

Philip Swayze, Vice President, Health & Performance; East Region Practice Leader, HUB International

WWCMA also acknowledges the following changes to the roles of existing board members:

Alyssa Holzman, Customer Success, Strategic & Enterprise Accounts, Accolade, Inc. – Board Director, Education and Events Co-Chair, to Governance and Nomination Chair

Melanie Rocha, Health Engagement Strategist, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts – Board Director, Member-at-Large, to Membership Chair

"We are excited to have this exceptional team of leaders in place as we work together to achieve our strategic vision: to be the premier community for thought leadership and innovation; building connections, best practices and learning opportunities for organizations that want to build a healthier workforce," states Howard.

About Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts

The Worksite Wellness Council of Massachusetts (WWCMA) is the preeminent, independent and objective resource for well-being in the workplace. A nonprofit member organization, WWCMA champions wellness strategies that help employers encourage healthy employees, healthy families and healthy communities across the Commonwealth. The Council offers innovative wellness best practice education, networking and training along with insightful resources for use by Massachusetts organizations and their corporate wellness teams. Visit us at wwcma.org and follow us @WorkWellMass.

