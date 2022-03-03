Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the fourth quarter (4Q21), ended on December 31, 2021.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2020 and 2021 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to December 31, 2021.

4Q21 and 2021 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 4Q21 was $4.8 billion , 27.8% greater than the $3.7 billion reported on the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), and 1,008.8% greater than the $430 million reported on the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20). BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 2021 totaled $21.2 billion , 27.1% higher than the $16.6 billion reported in 2020.





In 4Q21, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 1.8% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 11.8%. In 2021, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted ROAA of 2.0% and an inflation adjusted ROAE of 13.5%.





In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 4Q21 totaled $388.4 billion , increasing 3.7% in real terms compared to 3Q21, and contracting 11.4% compared to 4Q20. In the quarter, the increase was mainly driven by growth in other loans and discounted instruments by 17.2%%, and 11.4% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans reached 8.05% as of 4Q21.





Total consolidated deposits in 4Q21 totaled $708.3 billion , increasing 1.9% in real terms during the quarter, and falling 1.9% in the year. Quarterly increase was mainly explained by sight deposits, which grew 5.6%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits reached 6.95% as of 4Q21.





As of 4Q21, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.87%, with a 181.89% coverage ratio.





The accumulated efficiency ratio in 4Q21 was 69.1%, below 3Q21's 69.7%, and above 4Q20's 56.8%.





As of 4Q21, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 20.8%, entailing an $88.5 billion or 154.5% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 20.3%.





Total liquid assets represented 76.4% of the Bank's total deposits as of 4Q21.

