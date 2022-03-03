Fathom Holdings to Participate in March Investor Conferences

CARY, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate in two investor conferences in March.

On March 10, 2022, Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during D.A. Davidson's 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference, which will be held virtually.

On March 14, 2022 at 8:30am PT, Harley and Fregenal will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference taking place at the Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Southern California. The presentation will be webcast live on Fathoms' investor relations website at ir.fathomrealty.com, and will be archived on the site for 90 days. That same day at 10:30am PT, Harley will participate in a panel discussion titled, "IPO Readiness." Harley, Fregenal and Wendy Forsythe, Fathom's Chief Strategy Officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman Marco Fregenal PondelWilkinson Inc President and CFO investorrelations@fathomrealtycom Fathom Holdings Inc (310) 279-5980 investorrelations@fathomrealtycom

(888) 455-6040

