Graystone Company Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Revenue Exceeded FY 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST), is pleased to provide its preliminary unaudited financial results for its 1st Quarter of 2022.

Preliminary results for our total unaudited revenues have increased to approximately $283,904 for the 1st Quarter, consisting of (1) cryptocurrency mining and (2) sales of mining equipment. This number exceeds our revenue for the entire 2021 Fiscal Year, which were $176,926.

"The beginning of our 2022 Fiscal Year has been very productive for the company and I am proud to share our impressive financial results. With the steady growth of our company, we are committed to expand our bitcoin mining operations and are actively exploring opportunities on the Metaverse platforms. We believe in being proactive and are constantly seeking strategic partners, creative business solutions and additional revenue sources that are complementary to GYST's core business plan. With our on-going strategic initiatives and new projects, the Company is very well positioned for the rest of 2022 and beyond and I see enormous opportunities in front of us." said Anastasia Shishova, CEO of The Graystone Company.

Additionally, the Company increased its Assets to $572,723 as compared to $412,445 in 2021. Our Shareholder's Equity increased to $542,492 from $365,954 in 2021. The Company also reduced our liabilities to $30,231 compared to $46,491 in 2021.

The table below illustrates the increases in Revenue, Assets and Equity and decrease in liabilities as compared to our Fiscal Year 2021.



1st Quarter Ending February 28, 2022 Fiscal Year Ending November 30, 2021 Comparison Revenue $283,904 $176,626 Increase of $107,278 Assets $572,723 $412,445 Increase of $160,278 Equity $542,492 $365,954 Increase of $176,538 Liabilities $30,231 $46,491 Decrease of $16,260

About The Graystone Company, Inc.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

Corporate Website: www.thegraystonecompany.com

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheGraystoneco

Graystone Mining Twitter: https://twitter.com/Graystonemining

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC. Net profit calculations exclude income tax, depreciation and gain/loss on cryptocurrencies held.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

