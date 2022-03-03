Omnicom To Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- March 3, 2022 - Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom in San Francisco, California on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time. Live and archived webcasts will be available in the investor relations section of www.omnicomgroup.com.

Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group) (PRNewswire)

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.