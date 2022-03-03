Resorts World New York Launches Resorts WorldBET

MONTICELLO, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's game time! Just in time for March Madness, Resorts WorldBET, Resorts World New York's safe and fast mobile sports betting app, is now live. Resorts WorldBET successfully accepted its first wager in New York today, marking a momentous introduction as an online betting brand and operator in the United States. Resorts WorldBET allows you to win big from the comfort of your couch with same-game parlays.

"This is something our players and sports enthusiasts have wanted for a long time, and we're excited to say Resorts World New York now has mobile sports betting," said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East. "From our experience in having a Sportsbook in both our Catskills and Las Vegas properties, we were able to take feedback from our players and deliver what New Yorkers really want in a mobile sports betting app. By partnering with an innovative product and technology focused company in PointsBet as our platform provider, we believe Resorts WorldBET will only add to our success."

Downloading Resorts WorldBET is simple. All you have to do is:

Go to ResortsWorldBET.com Choose your app store Download to your device Safely start placing your bets on all your favorite sports teams

New members receive a risk-free bet of up to $500. Users of the app must be 21 or older and physically in the state of New York during any time of play.

"For us, it's all about providing a complete world class gaming experience and delivering the latest technology to our guests and loyal customers," said Darlene Monzo, Chief Marketing Officer, Genting America's East. "Our players trust us, and we're excited to provide a safe way for them to place their favorite sports bets through the Resorts WorldBET app, which they can do from the comfort of their couch, or in the big screen environment of Bar 360 in Queens, or Sportsbook 360 at Resorts World Catskills."

As part of the app's launch, Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) has invested nearly one million dollars to install digital displays across the property to show all of the big games throughout the year. Resorts World Catskills (RWC) is also home to Sportsbook 360, one of the only sportsbooks in New York offering in-person sports wagering to its customers.

Genting Rewards members will be treated to exclusive offers in celebration of Resorts WorldBET. Members who show the app and make a minimum $25 deposit can take home free gifts. The offer is valid from Saturday, March 12 – Monday, April 4.

As part of Resorts World's commitment to responsible gaming and technology, Resorts WorldBET's advertising will feature a QR code provided by the New York State Gaming Commission which will deliver direct access to the Problem Gambling Resource Center.

About Resorts World New York City

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is New York City's first and only casino-hotel, offering over 10 million guests annually an unparalleled gaming and entertainment experience and generating over $3 billion for the State's education system since opening in 2011. The opening of the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York gave visitors from around the world more ways to enjoy the ultimate play and stay experience. Dining options include Sugar Factory American Brasserie, America's favorite eatery and celebrity hotspot. There are a variety of non-gaming amenities, as well as entertainment options, allowing guests of all interests and budgets an experience that fits their personal tastes. RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, operating destination resorts in Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 60,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York's Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills (RWC) Hotel and Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino-resort features live Las-Vegas style table games, state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons, a 100-seat sportsbook lounge, and the mobile app, Resorts WorldBET, the fastest and safest way to bet on sports. The casino-resort's 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences include an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant. There's also year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter. The 18-story all-suite luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills features the Crystal Life Spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers. The Alder, the adjacent lifestyle hotel, features the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery, and will be expanded to include a Rees Jones redesigned Monster Golf Course in 2023.

