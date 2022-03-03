TALK ISN'T CHEAP WHEN IT RESULTS IN $20,000 IN FREE AUTOMATED BOOKKEEPING

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting firms have been struggling hard for the past few years. If the pandemic and PPP loans weren't enough to stress them out, the Great Resignation upped the ante for talent a hundredfold. It's expected that firms need to find new efficiencies and cut expenses to remain competitive—some need to do so just to remain in business.

Botkeeper: Automated bookkeeping with a human touch! (PRNewsfoto/Botkeeper) (PRNewswire)

But talking about efficiency and cost savings is usually just that—talk. And while the need for both has certainly increased in the past few years, the themes are essentially perennial. Botkeeper wants to stop the talk and take action—helping accounting firms to find that efficiency and save on costs.

"So many of the firms we talk to have been stuck in the same tax season cycle year after year," said Jessica (King) Veiga, Chief Marketing Officer for Botkeeper, "The partners are forced to put their plans and goals on hold while they battle through those first few months, finding themselves unable to invest their time anywhere else. So we thought we'd shake things up a bit. We want to help those firms break that cycle by creating the much needed capacity they've been looking for—and most importantly, we want to make it easy."

To put their money where their mouth is, Botkeeper is running a giveaway. Through March 31 2022, firms who book evaluations with Botkeeper will qualify to win a free year of automated bookkeeping services up to $20,000. One lucky firm will be able to reap the benefits, create new capacity, and save on costs this year.

"We know that making a change in order to achieve your goals can be daunting," said Veiga, "and that's especially true during tax season. Whether you're aiming to grow your client base, diversify your services, launch a CAS practice, or just get home on time, implementing change can be a big investment of your time and resources. And of course, despite your best efforts, there always seems to be another fire to put out, pushing those long term strategies back further and further. Before you know it, a year has gone by and you're right back where you started, wishing you'd started the process earlier. What most firms don't know is that Botkeeper can supercharge those efforts by removing friction, and empowering the firms that are ready to break the pattern, to achieve their goals sooner. And while we're always able to offer concise 'Accounting-firm friendly' evaluations to ensure firms aren't wasting any time, for the month of March, we're excited to give one of those lucky firms an entire year of our services for free."

To qualify, firms can register at: www.botkeeper.com/win .

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeper here!

Contact:

Della Copp

dcopp@botkeeper.com

179 South St., Fl 2

Boston, MA

Ph: 800-388-3323 x7108

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Botkeeper