Taylor Castranova Joins Leap as Vice President of Sales The new appointment demonstrates Leap's continued emphasis on strengthening its executive leadership team and increasing revenue growth in 2022.

COLUMBIA, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To capitalize on strong home improvement demand and increase market share in the home renovation space, Leap, the leading business and sales platform for home services contractors, has announced the appointment of Taylor Castranova as the company's Vice President of Sales.

With interest rates low and numerous lending options available to homeowners, it's expected that the home renovation market will once again be strong in 2022. As VP of Sales, Castranova will be responsible for helping Leap achieve near- and long-term growth, partnering with the company's executive leadership team to ensure continued success across the entire sales process.

"As Leap looks to build upon our five years of growth, the addition of Taylor marks another important milestone for our team," said Patrick Fingles, CEO of Leap. "She brings with her a proven wealth of knowledge in both sales and leadership that will be critical to helping Leap continue its mission of market-wide adoption in the home services industry."

Castranova comes to Leap with more than 15 years of experience managing customer accounts, including seven years at the executive level. Most recently, she served as National Vice President of Sales and Client Success at Sales Boomerang where she helped the company achieve record growth in 2020, tripling its revenue and increasing existing customer growth rates by 400 percent.

"When hiring a leader at Leap, one of our largest considerations is to ensure that they not only understand who we are as a company, but that they complement both the company and the culture," said Robyn Johnson, Head of People at Leap. "Taylor checked both of those boxes for us throughout the hiring process. She is an incredibly smart and energizing person, and I feel confident in her ability to build winning teams and be a great asset to our company."

With the hire of Castranova, Leap continues to demonstrate its commitment to achieving an aggressive growth path in the home renovations market. In 2021, the company was recognized for its success on a national and regional level, earning the No. 637 spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, as well as the No. 21 spot in the Inc. 5000 Regionals list ranking growth among D.C. Metro companies.

"The home improvement sales process is experiencing significant digital transformations right now, and with its innovative team and market leading software, Leap is a key player in that shift," said Castranova. "Throughout the interview process, I was inspired by Patrick's vision and leadership philosophy, and I'm very excited to be joining a company that is positioned to revolutionize the estimation and sales process for our industry."

For more information on Leap and the company's vision for simplifying the home improvement process, visit www.leaptodigital.com .

About Leap

Leap is a subscription-based software that home service contractors use to digitize their business, including digital contracts, estimates, documents, financing, and more. Integrating with top home improvement software, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down your sales process and brings together everything in one place. Learn more at www.leaptodigital.com .

