West Marine Donates a Record Sum to Community-Based Nonprofits Focused on Promoting Marine Conservation and Water Recreation America's largest boating and fishing retailer fundraised more than $130,000 to support 80+ community-based organizations through its BlueFuture® grant program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine, America's largest retailer of supplies for the sailing and saltwater boating & fishing communities, today announced it raised a record of more than $130,000 to support the brand's BlueFuture® grant program. Following the retailer's annual month-long community fundraising initiative each December, all funds have been distributed to more than 80 community-based organizations across the country that help to provide scholarships, purchase new equipment, maintain staff, add programs and more. West Marine created in BlueFuture® in 2015 to provide ongoing financial support to nonprofit organizations that promote the conservation of marine habitats and wildlife, and to connect new audiences to the water through fishing, boating, sailing and more.

During West Marine's December "Month of Giving," the retailer received the most grant applications in company history. To ensure organizations are chosen that will have the biggest community impact, each West Marine marine center has the ability to choose the organization that will receive its fundraised grant.

"Our customers are passionate about their time on the water and are eager to donate and inspire the next generation," said Eric Kufel, West Marine CEO. "BlueFuture® is safeguarding the opportunities for the next generation of boaters, fishers, sailors, surfers and so on to have the opportunities to discover and fuel their love of the water while supporting ways to help maintain and improve healthy marine habitats."

The 10 stores that raised the most donations and its chosen nonprofit include:

BlueFuture® distributes grants annually to dozens of nonprofit organizations across the United States. Grants are unrestricted, allowing recipients to determine how the funds will be used. BlueFuture® is a donor-advised fund set up through the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information about BlueFuture® or for a list of past and current grant recipients please visit westmarine.com/BlueFuture. To learn more about West Marine, please visit westmarine.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers, and watersports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on water experience.

View original content:

SOURCE West Marine