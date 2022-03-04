Corporate Counsel Women of Color, Nation's Largest Organization of In-House Women Counsel of Color, Supports the Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Counsel Women of Color® (CCWC) proudly endorses the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. "Judge Jackson is eminently qualified and prepared for this monumental opportunity. Her voice and presence on the U.S. Supreme Court signal that the democratic promise of our country remains intact and will continue the enduring legacy of excellence associated with the Court" said CCWC CEO Laurie Robinson Haden.

Robinson Haden added, "As a leader in the movement for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the legal profession, we agree with President Biden's statement that 'For too long, our government, our courts haven't looked like America.' Judge Jackson's selection as the first African-American woman Supreme Court nominee in the Court's 233-year history marks a critical milestone for the country and its system of jurisprudence."

Judge Jackson currently serves on the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She presided over a high-profile dispute between the House Judiciary Committee and Don McGahn, a former counsel to President Donald Trump. In the course of the proceeding, Judge Jackson famously stated, "Presidents are not kings." Prior to her tenure on the U.S. Federal Court of Appeals, Judge Jackson served as a trial court judge in the U.S. District Court in D.C. Her legal background also includes roles in the private law firm sector. She served as a public defender and vice-chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. A cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School, Judge Jackson served as a supervising editor on the Harvard Law Review. After law school, Judge Jackson clerked for three judges, including Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

"For the members of our organization, Judge Jackson is a beacon of justice in a system where Black and Brown people are usually judged rather than serving as the courtroom judges that can impact their future and experience with the legal system," stated CCWC CEO Robinson Haden. She added, "Her nomination certainly presents a long overdue step forward in a nation that has become increasingly multicultural. It is wonderful to see that Judge Jackson brings increasing diversity to the nation's highest court. During this Women's History Month, Judge Jackson represents hope and reminds us of what is possible."

Corporate Counsel Women of Color® (CCWC) is the premier organization of women attorneys of color who serve as general counsel, associate general counsel, corporate counsel, in-house legal counsel, and in other executive and senior-level capacities for Fortune 1000 and Forbes 2000 companies, not-for-profit corporations, and other entities. CCWC is the only organization exclusively for in-house women of color, consisting of more than 4,700 members in over 900 companies. It should come as no surprise that this trailblazing corporation fully supports Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in assuming a position on the nation's highest judicial seat.

CCWC Founder and CEO Laurie Robinson Haden stated, "CCWC celebrates Judge Jackson's nomination because it represents what is possible for the next generation and reflects the greatness of our nation."

