InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pullup (HOF-108)

PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mom experiences incontinence issues and I find the standard products difficult to use," said an inventor from Montgomery, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a better adult diaper that ensures that changing it is easier."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She designed the patent-pending EXXIT to provide an easier, cleaner and more efficient means of being changed. This invention could be easy to position and remove to save time and effort. It would feature a convenient and effective design that would eliminate removing garments for changing. Additionally, it would offer improved sanitation.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp