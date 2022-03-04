SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SJI, APTS, SAVE, and ZNGA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SJI by Infrastructure Investments Fund. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, SJI's shareholders will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of SJI common stock that they hold. If you own SJI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sji

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of APTS by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, APTS's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of APTS common stock that they hold. If you own APTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/apts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE), in connection with the proposed merger of SAVE with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ("Frontier"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SAVE's shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each share of SAVE common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.62 based upon Frontier's March 3, 2022 closing price of $12.28. If you own SAVE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/save

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ("Take-Two"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ZNGA stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of ZNGA common stock that they hold. If you own ZNGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/znga

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP