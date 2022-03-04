Throw in the Sponge and Meet Bob, the mini dishwasher French company Daan Technologies announces Bob's US launch with Kickstarter Campaign and presence at The Inspired Home Show 2022

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daan Technologies, an innovative brand in the home appliance space, announces the launch of Bob, the mini dishwasher with the brand's first-ever presence at The Inspired Home Show and a Kickstarter campaign.

Bob is an ultra-compact mini dishwasher, designed as a solution for urban kitchens and small spaces to provide an easy and convenient way to wash dishes without a traditional dishwasher. As small as a microwave, Bob easily fits on the kitchen countertop next to your sink and can operate without a water supply, thanks to its integrated water tank. In addition, Bob can wash the daily dishes for a household of two in just 20-minutes with an innovative design using five times less water than typical hand washing.

Bob will be on exhibit during The Inspired Home Show 2022 at McCormick Place - Booth 11226 (March 5-7, 2022), with its Kickstarter page launching at the show's start on March 5, 2022.

"When creating Bob, we wanted to create a solution for any home, apartment, RV, or van to have a compact and efficient way to wash dishes without sacrificing space," said Damian Py, President & CEO of Daan Technologies. "Through our presence at The Inspired Home Show and current Kickstarter campaign, we are excited to share how Bob can benefit any 'home' space and encourage consumers to rethink how they wash dishes."

Bob is currently available in two different models; Bob Premium- equipped with a UV-C sanitation option that kills 99% of bacteria and viruses in a waterless cycle, and choice of 12 different door colors and 2 different body colors, and Bob Minimalist- offering 2 color door options and simplified analog display. The Bob Premium and Bob Minimalist retail for $449.00 and $349.00, respectively, and backers who pledge $379 or more will be eligible to receive a Bob model for their home.

For media appointments at The Inspired Home Show 2022, or to receive additional information on Bob's Kickstarter campaign, please contact Amanda Whited at amandaw@lotus823.com .

About Daan Technologies

Daan Technologies is a home appliances manufacturer specializing in reliable home appliances for 1-2 person households. Its first product is Bob: a countertop freestanding 2 place-settings dishwasher that proved heavily successful in Europe with more than 35,000 units sold over the first year of commercialization. Daan Technologies continues to develop new products that will ease people's everyday life while reducing their environmental footprint & is willing to make its products available worldwide.

