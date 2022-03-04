Truecaller reaches 250 million daily active users globally

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, reached another significant milestone on March 2, 2022, when the number of daily active users of the service reached over 250 million.

"Truecaller is an appreciated and often critical communication platform for millions of users worldwide. It is with incredible pride that we see how the number of people who make Truecaller a part of their everyday life is steadily increasing day by day. Having reached 250 million users that are active within a span of 24 hours is a unique milestone that not many companies get to experience. At the same time, I feel humbled by the responsibility we have to constantly develop the user experience and to help individuals and companies to communicate in a smarter, safer and more efficient way. We have a strong strategy for continued growth based on a combination of continued good organic growth and increased investments in marketing and user acquisitions," says Alan Mamedi, CEO of Truecaller.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with the interim reporting.

For more information, please contact:

Annika Billberg, Head of IR & Communication

+46 702 679791

annika.billberg@truecaller.com

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20429/3518885/1544340.pdf Truecaller press release https://news.cision.com/truecaller-ab/i/250-million,c3019576 250 million

View original content:

SOURCE Truecaller AB