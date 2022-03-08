Blueprint Medicines to Showcase Broad Precision Therapy Pipeline at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced plans to present new clinical and preclinical data for multiple programs across its precision therapy portfolio at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 in New Orleans, April 8 to 13. The presentations highlight Blueprint Medicines' next wave of therapeutic candidates in its growing pipeline. These investigational treatments could bring the promise of precision medicine to broad patient populations with genomically defined cancers, including lung, ovarian and breast cancers.

"At AACR, we plan to unveil a constellation of data highlighting our scientific leadership in precision therapy, and reflecting our commitment to rapidly translate research into transformative medicines for patients," said Fouad Namouni, M.D., President of Research and Development at Blueprint Medicines. "With multiple drug candidates entering clinical trials, our AACR presentations feature initial results from the Phase 1/2 SYMPHONY study of BLU-945 in EGFR-driven non-small cell lung cancer, as well as data reinforcing our programs' differentiated preclinical profiles and significant potential to advance patient care."

The accepted abstracts are listed below and available on the AACR conference website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/.

Clinical Trial and Late-Breaking Poster Presentations

Presentation Title: Emerging evidence of activity of BLU-945 in patients with advanced EGFR-mutant NSCLC utilizing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the phase 1/2 SYMPHONY study

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: CT184

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 33

Presentation Title: Efficacy of a highly potent and selective KIT V654A inhibitor for treatment of imatinib resistant GIST

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: LB205

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 16

Poster Presentations

Presentation Title: LNG-451,* a potent inhibitor of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations with high CNS exposure

Session Title: Epigenetic Targets

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 3261

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 23

Presentation Title: LNG-451* is a potent, CNS-penetrant, wild-type EGFR sparing inhibitor of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 3332

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 26

Presentation Title: BLU-222, an investigational, potent, and selective CDK2 inhibitor, demonstrated robust antitumor activity in CCNE1-amplified ovarian cancer models

Session Title: Cell Cycle Control and Cell Cycle Regulators as Therapeutic Targets

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 2306

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 5

Presentation Title: Antitumor activity of BLU-945 and BLU-701 as single agents and in combination in EGFR L858R-driven models of NSCLC

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

Session Date & Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT (2:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 3328

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 26

* LNG-451 is now known as BLU-451.

Investor Conference Call Information

Blueprint Medicines will host a live webcast on Friday, April 8, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss the data reported at AACR. On the day of the webcast, poster presentations will be made available on the AACR conference website at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the live call, please dial 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international), and refer to conference ID 084402. A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. The archived webcast will be available on Blueprint Medicines' website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering approved medicines directly to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies, timelines and expectations for Blueprint Medicines' current or future approved drugs and drug candidates, including the presentation of preclinical and clinical data of such drugs and drug candidates; the potential benefits of any of Blueprint Medicines' current or future approved drugs or drug candidates in treating patients and expectations related to those patient populations; and Blueprint Medicines' strategy, goals and anticipated performance, growth, milestones, business plans and focus. The words "aim," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Blueprint Medicines' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including Blueprint Medicines' ongoing and planned research and discovery activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products; Blueprint Medicines' ability and plans in continuing to establish and expand a commercial infrastructure, and successfully launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products; Blueprint Medicines' ability to successfully expand the approved indications for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT and GAVRETO or obtain marketing approval for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT in additional geographies in the future; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Blueprint Medicines' current or future drug candidates; Blueprint Medicines' advancement of multiple early-stage efforts; Blueprint Medicines' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates and gain approval of its drug candidates on a timely basis, if at all; the preclinical and clinical results for Blueprint Medicines' drug candidates, which may not support further development of such drug candidates; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials or marketing applications; Blueprint Medicines' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, GAVRETO or any drug candidates it is developing; Blueprint Medicines' ability to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, GAVRETO or any of its current and future drug candidates; Blueprint Medicines' ability to successfully expand its operations, research platform and portfolio of therapeutic candidates and to increase the output of its discovery engine, and the timing and costs thereof; Blueprint Medicines' ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its executive leadership transition plan; and the success of Blueprint Medicines' current and future collaborations, partnerships or licensing arrangements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Blueprint Medicines' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Blueprint Medicines' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Blueprint Medicines has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Blueprint Medicines' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Blueprint Medicines explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

Blueprint Medicines, AYVAKIT, AYVAKYT, GAVRETO and associated logos are trademarks of Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation