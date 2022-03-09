Late-Model Piston Single and Turboprop Aircraft Values Evince Historic Month-Over-Month Gains

LINCOLN, Neb., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest aviation industry market reports from Sandhills Global reflect considerable increases in the asking values for piston single and turboprop aircraft in Sandhills marketplaces in just a short span of time. Month-over-month trends in the used aircraft market highlight these rapid gains. From January to February, piston single asking values rose by 9.0%, while turboprop asking values climbed by 6.9% in the same time period. These value increases continue to be driven by low inventory levels.

Sandhills' aviation products include Controller, Controller EMEA, Executive Controller, Charter Hub, Aviation Trader, Aircraft Cost Calculator, and AircraftEvaluator. AircraftEvaluator is Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool for all types of aircraft, built using the same technology behind FleetEvaluator. Widely used and trusted across equipment, truck, and trailer industries, FleetEvaluator identifies asset values with unparalleled accuracy.

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. For 2022, Sandhills has enhanced its EVI with new metrics. The data now includes model year equipment actively in use, which grows the used equipment population beyond aircraft available in retail markets. New EVI data, already available for the United States, is also now available for Canada to better reflect aircraft values by location. The enhanced version of Sandhills EVI requires Sandhills to restate the values starting in January 2022, so prior numbers will not be comparable to the new, more insightful values.

Piston Single Aircraft: US & Canada Used Market (PRNewswire)

Turboprop Aircraft: US & Canada Used Market (PRNewswire)

Chart Takeaways

This report includes detailed analysis of asking values and inventory trends in the U.S. used aircraft market along with charts that help readers visualize the data. This report describes and quantifies crucial trends for the 0- to 10-year age groups in used piston single and turboprop aircraft. The 0- to 10-year age group is the smallest inventory category for both types of aircraft.

U.S. and Canada Used Piston Single Aircraft

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) for the piston single aircraft category posted a 24.2% year-over-year asking value increase in February. The asking EVI was $237,000 , up from $191,000 in February 2021 .

In the piston single aircraft category, units in the 0- to 10-year age group make up just 15% of the total inventory. With a 32.8%YOY drop in overall inventory, this limited supply is driving significant month-over-month asking value gains. The 0- to 10-year age group values increased by $49,000 between January ($544,000) and February ($593,000) .

U.S. and Canada Used Turboprop

The Sandhills EVI for turboprop aircraft logged a 10.5% YOY value increase within the asking market. February 2022 asking values came in at $1.57 million in contrast with $1.42 million one year prior. Turboprop aircraft inventory overall decreased sharply, by 70.0% YOY.

Asking values for 0- to 10-year aircraft, which represent 12% of the turboprop category, grew by $225,000 between January ( $3.26 million ) and February ( $3.48 million ).

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

