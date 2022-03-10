BEAM SUNTORY LAUNCHES LIMITED-EDITION BOWMORE 1965 PRECIOUS METALS EXCLUSIVELY TO GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Suntory is thrilled to introduce the limited-edition Bowmore™ 1965 Precious Metals, designed by master craftsman John Galvin, exclusively to Global Travel Retail.

Inspired by the rich heritage of Bowmore's remote island home in Islay for over 240 years, John Galvin captured centuries of tradition to create four individual presentation boxes that pay homage to legendary craftsmanship and the distillery's legacy.

Each handcrafted oak box is adorned with a brass plaque made from the former spirit safe, dating back to 1924.

Bowmore 1965 Precious Metals celebrates the evolution of the distillery as the 1960s represent the golden age of Bowmore, when some of the brand's most prolific and admired whiskies were crafted. Today, these whiskies are scarce, and the spirits are limited to only a handful of casks.

Radiating a shimmering amber hue, Bowmore 1965 has been elevated to legendary status through maturation showcasing the iconic fruit notes and deep flavour that are revered in Bowmore single malts. On the nose, this whisky offers elegant bursts of fragrant fruits, sweet bees wax and intense dark chocolate, developing into burnt heather and a fresh spring flower finish. Perfectly balanced with a touch of jasmine, dried fruit and apricots, this single malt is best savoured neat.

Each of the four bottles are available at a RRSP of $50,000, with each individual box being a bespoke collectable and artifact capturing over 240 years of heritage. The bottle will also be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and numbered to preserve their rarity.

The bespoke one-off art pieces represent the ultimate pathway into the Bowmore legacy for whisky collectors worldwide and will be available to travellers at airports in Dubai, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Amsterdam.

The first bottle will become available at the Taipei Downtown DF store from 11th March 2022.

Manuel González, Marketing Director of Global Travel Retail for Beam Suntory, said: "We're delighted to present the exquisite limited-edition Bowmore 1965 Precious Metals exclusively to Global Travel Retail. Master craftsman John Galvin captured the essence of the Bowmore distillery and has a proven track record of designing incredibly desirable pieces for collectors. With only four bottles available worldwide, our customers are invited to get their hands on unique art that immortalizes the Bowmore craftsmanship and celebrates the brand's rich heritage."

