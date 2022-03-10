BYRON ALLEN'S ALLEN MEDIA GROUP PROMOTES DARREN GALATT TO CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG) proudly announces the promotion of Darren Galatt to Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Galatt's previous title was President of Advertising Sales for Global Syndication, a position he held since 2016, where he oversaw advertising, sponsorships, and new business development across the full portfolio of AMG broadcast syndication and digital platforms.

Galatt has been an AMG employee since 2003, first as Vice President of Advertising Sales, and then promoted to President of Advertising Sales for the AMG Global Syndication division. In his newly-elevated position, Galatt will continue to be responsible for advertising, sponsorships, and new business development across the full portfolio of the AMG broadcast syndication, television networks, and digital platforms. As Chief Revenue Officer, Galatt will now be responsible for the coordination and expansion of revenue and new business development across the Allen Media Group portfolio of media assets.



Prior to Galatt's 19 years with AMG, he spent over a decade in national broadcast buying, where he held positions at various advertising agencies including J. Walter Thompson, McCann Erickson, and Carat. His major accounts included Sprint, Coca-Cola, and Pfizer.



"After 19 years with Allen Media Group, Darren Galatt remains an excellent executive, salesperson, and team leader and he will be a phenomenal Chief Revenue Officer," said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. "Darren's talent will help us to continue growing our global platforms as we increase our commitments to strategic sponsorships and partnerships."



"It is both an honor and a blessing to continue working alongside Byron Allen after 19 years. It has been exciting to watch Allen Media Group go from 2 employees to over 2,000 employees, by starting with only one weekly syndicated television show and growing into a multi-platform media conglomerate," said Darren Galatt, Chief Revenue Officer of Allen Media Group. "I am excited to continue the journey in my new role, and to help pave the way forward for Allen Media Group to become the largest media company in the world!"

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2022. Allen Media Group also owns THE GRIO, HBCUGO, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.



Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.



In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Grio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.



