Ordr to Share Insights on Healthcare Security Best Practices at HIMSS Company to Speak on Healthcare IoT Security, Ransomware Detection and Zero Trust Approaches Alongside Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Dayton Children's Hospital

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, announced today its participation at HIMSS 22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place from March 14-18, 2022 in Orlando, FL at the Orange County Convention Center.

Ordr will present security best practices at HIMSS with Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Dayton Children's Hospital.

Ordr CEO Greg Murphy and Ordr security experts will be presenting on best practices to securing healthcare organizations alongside Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and Dayton Children's Hospital. As a sponsor, the company will showcase and demonstrate its latest Ordr 8 and Ordr Clinical Defender innovations at Booth # 309 . Ordr demos will also be featured at Cisco's Booth # 1559 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Ordr speaking sessions:

Ordr recently announced its new Clinical Defender solution, which delivers one-click access to critical data, accelerates risk remediation workflows, and delivers device utilization insights to Health Technology Management (HTM) professionals. As the number of connected medical devices within a healthcare organization continues to grow, the size of the potential attack surface expands as well. With critical services and patient care at risk, it is more critical than ever before for HTM teams to gain visibility into exactly what devices and equipment are connecting to a company's network.

For more information on Ordr's presence and activities at HIMSS 2022, please visit here . Ordr will be at booth # 309 during the event for any attendees who would like to learn more about the company's ability to help healthcare organizations gain visibility and security into their connected devices.

Ordr CEO Greg Murphy is available for meetings and can share insights about top of mind connected device and security issues facing healthcare teams. If interested in connecting, please reach out to our media contact, who will be able to broker an introduction and schedule a meeting.

About Ordr:

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures.

For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

