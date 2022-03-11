Frontier Service Partners Announces Transaction with A.B. May

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Service Partners ("Frontier") is pleased to announce a partnership with A.B. May, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 1959, A.B. May is the pre-eminent residential services brand in Kansas City offering HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. This transaction marks Frontier's third acquisition. Frontier was founded last year on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients. The partnership builds on Frontier's existing footprint in the Midwest which it established in September 2021 by partnering with Haley Mechanical in Dexter, Michigan, and built on in November 2021 by partnering with Korte Does It All in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"A.B. May was identified as a key partner to help us expand in the Midwest," said Dean Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "The Posladek family has built an exceptional residential services company with a very strong local reputation and a long history of proven leadership for over 60 years and three generations. Frontier is eager to work with them to build on that strength and to support them as they complete the transition from the second to the third generation of Posladeks. Our operations now span Michigan, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas and we intend to continue investing heavily in the Midwest as we build a multi-regional home services company."

"In the 60 years since our business began, we have grown to employ more than 275 talented and highly-dedicated people and have expanded our services from furnace repair to offering a full suite of residential services including heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical," said Glen Posladek, who led A.B. May's operations until 2019. "While we have grown, our family has grown as well. Three generations of Posladeks have now worked together to earn trust from thousands of homeowners in the Kansas City metro area."

"As the third generation of Posladeks looks to accelerate the business's growth, we are confident that our partnership with Frontier will give us the support and financial resources we need to further build on our legacy, foster our culture, and invest in our business, teammates and customer experience," said Sam Posladek, who has led A.B. May's operations as since 2019. Sam and the rest of the A.B. May management team will be key members of the Frontier team going forward.

A.B. May will continue to operate under its local brand with Sam Posladek as the General Manager of Frontier's A.B. May division. Carter Posladek and Drew Timberlake, also owners of the business, will serve as Operations Manager and Marketing & IT Manager, respectively. Through this transaction, the Posladek family will become significant shareholders in Frontier, and Glen Posladek will bring his decades of experience in the industry to Frontier's Board of Directors providing guidance as Frontier moves towards its goal of building a world class platform of leading residential services brands.

"We are excited by the momentum and growth at Frontier since its launch, and the mutually beneficial partnerships we have been able to form with operators like the Posladek family," said Eugene Polevoy, Principal at Imperial Capital. "A.B. May has an exceptional culture and brings meaningful scale and further expertise into Frontier." Frontier is funded by Toronto-based Imperial Capital and is actively seeking long-standing and reputable residential services brands to join the rapidly growing Frontier family.

About Frontier Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners, founded on the philosophy of putting people first, delivering on our promises, and creating lifetime clients is backed by Imperial Capital. Frontier seeks to partner with leading residential service operators in building a platform which benefits customers, employees and transitioning business owners looking for a partner that will carry on their legacy.

For further information on Frontier Service Partners, visit www.frontierservicepartners.com

For further information on services offered by A.B. May, visit www.abmay.com

