Healthy as a Motha on a Roll Launching a New Logo and a New Concept, Vegan Burger Buns, with Bad Bunny Concert Ticket Giveaway

SUNNYSIDE, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy as a Motha, a popular plant based vegan restaurant, is introducing their new logo and launching their newest healthy eating concept – Vegan Burger Buns. Healthy as a Motha's new logo reflects their brand concept of "simply healthy." They are also announcing the addition of Vegan Burger Buns to their lineup of convenient, healthy eating options that includes Elsa Smoothies, Plant Based Patty and Vegan Empanadas.

With a passion for all things Caribbean, Latina business owner Yesenia Ramdass felt the perfect climax for celebrating this launch of the new logo and the new concept was to give away two tickets to see Bad Bunny at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, March 20th. Guests can enter to win tickets by clicking here, visiting https://bit.ly/3I3VedO and can gain additional entries on their Facebook and Instagram social media pages @healthyasamotha and @VeganBurgerBuns.

"An increasing number of our fanbase requested a vegan option for their favorite classics like savory hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fish sandwiches or perfectly seasoned sausage," stated Yesenia Ramdass. "So, we answered the call with Vegan Burger Buns offering a twist on old favorites placed perfectly between a pretzel bun. It is a delicious, clean alternative to fast food."

Vegan Burger Buns is part of the Healthy as a Motha brand that feeds the body and soul of customers via a virtual kitchen. This means guests can order their menu favorites for delivery or pick up. Orders can be placed directly from their website at www.healthyasamotha.com or on popular delivery services DoorDash and Grub Hub. Healthy as a Motha can be found on DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, Caviar, Postmates, Seamless, ChowNow.

About Healthy as a Motha Vegan Kitchen

Healthy as a Motha vegan kitchen is a 100% plant-based restaurant bringing the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean to life. Their innovative and earth friendly dishes are sure to capture the culture, community and your taste buds.

