AIP Publishing Read & Publish Agreement with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Boosts Research

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, has joined with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in a three-year Read & Publish agreement. Commencing 2022, this is a key agreement with a national laboratory in the United States.

Under the agreement, articles by PNNL-affiliated researchers can now be published Open Access in 11 of AIP Publishing's peer-reviewed journals. After an article is accepted for OA publication, the article processing charges will be covered by this agreement and authors will not directly incur any charges. PNNL researchers also benefit from unlimited reading access to articles in 30 journals from AIP Publishing.

"PNNL is excited to be offering our researchers this route to Open Access publication in AIP Publishing's journals," said PNNL's Kendra Parson, Collection Management Librarian. "Gaining reading and publishing access to this suite of highly respected journals represents a major boost to national research, in vitally important areas such as sustainable energy and national security."

"We are thrilled to partner with PNNL in this Read & Publish Agreement," said Penelope Lewis, AIP Publishing's Chief Publishing Officer. "Facilitating Open Access publishing at one of the world's leading research labs is a significant contribution to scientific progress."

ABOUT PNNL

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory draws on its distinguishing strengths in chemistry, Earth sciences, biology and data science to advance scientific knowledge and address challenges in sustainable energy and national security. Founded in 1965, PNNL is operated by Battelle for the Department of Energy's Office of Science, which is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE's Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing's mission is to advance, promote, and serve the physical sciences for the benefit of humanity by breaking barriers to open, equitable research communication and empowering researchers to accelerate global progress. AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP) and supports the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities on its behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners.

