Evogene to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Synthetic Biology Week on March 23, 2022

REHOVOT, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, today announced that it will be attending the Jefferies Virtual Synthetic Biology Week which is taking place between March 21-25, 2022.

Evogene's Chief Product Officer, Dr. Nir Arbel, will participate in a fireside chat at 10am ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Dr. Arbel, will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Investors that wish to meet with Dr. Arbel, are welcome to coordinate the meeting via their Jefferies representatives. Alternatively, investors may also contact Evogene's investor relations team which will coordinate a meeting.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Kenny Green GK Investor Relations E: evogene@gkir.com T: +1 212 378 8040

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890385/Evogene_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Evogene