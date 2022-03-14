Food Researchers Release Strategies for a Stronger, Healthier, More Just, and Sustainable Food System

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, March 16, 9:30 to 11:00 am, researchers from the CUNY School of Public Health, Hunter College, and Teachers College, Columbia University will release seven policy briefs titled "NY Food 2025: Policy Recommendations for a Stronger, Healthier, More Just and Sustainable Food System in NYC".

The event, moderated by Lisa Held, a Senior Staff Reporter at Civil Eats and known for her work writing about the food system, agriculture, and the environment, will be streamed online at 9:30am on March 16.

The policy briefs were crafted by a team from the CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute at the CUNY School of Public Health, the Hunter College New York City Food Policy Center, and the Laurie M. Tisch Center for Food, Education & Policy at Teachers College, Columbia University. Their collaborative work builds on two years of research examining the effects of the pandemic on New York City's food policies and programs and proposes specific policy measures the NYC Mayor and City Council should consider and implement to build a stronger, healthier, more just, and sustainable food system in New York City.

NY Food 2025 presents 28 concrete recommendations to reduce food insecurity; improve healthy food access; reduce promotion and availability of unhealthy food; support a robust, sustainable, and equitable food infrastructure; protect and empower food workers; advance food planning; and increase citizen control and ownership of the food system.

This work was supported by several funders organized by Community Food Funders, a philanthropic organizing project that supports healthier food systems in the New York metropolitan region.

Contacts:

Nevin Cohen at nevin.cohen@sph.cuny.edu

Charles Platkin at info@nycfoodpolicy.org

Sara Abiola at sa3049@tc.columbia.edu

View original content:

SOURCE CUNY SPH