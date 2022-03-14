InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Travelers (RVS-156)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that prevents cross contamination between clean and dirty clothes within a suitcase," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented T AND T PRODUCTS. My design provides added convenience for travelers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to separate clean and dirty clothes within a suitcase. In doing so, it ensures that clean clothes remain clean and fresh. It also helps to contain moisture, dirt and odor from dirty clothes. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp