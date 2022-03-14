InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Flight Deck Goggles (RVS-152)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked on flight decks in the U.S. Navy and was frustrated with using replacement lenses on goggles," said an inventor, from Moreno Valley, Calif., "so I invented the BLOCK WAY GOGGLES. My design ensures optimum visibility regardless of current light conditions and creates a safe, more efficient working environment during night operations with the addition of the attached light."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of flight deck goggles for military personnel & commercial use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use interchangeable lenses that can get scratched and misplaced. It also increases visibility and it provides added safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for military personnel.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RVS-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com..

