Life Science Thought-Leaders To Join Panel On New Models for Incubators and Early Stage Investments At LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New models of innovation and investing are starting to change the medtech landscape. This week at the life science industry's premiere investor summit, a panel of leading medtech thought-leaders will reveal new models for incubators and early-stage investments that are driving innovation.

Life Science Thought-Leaders Spotlight Panel on New Models for Incubators and Early Stage Investments at Life Science Industry’s Premiere Investor Summit (PRNewswire)

Life Science Intelligence, a market intelligence and consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets, is bringing together an exciting panel at its third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit .

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies and will be held at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA the week of March 15. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Showcasing the latest in market intelligence the event has attracted close to a thousand in-person attendees with over 200 presenting medtech startups being vetted by hundreds of investors and strategics.

The panel is made up of senior executives and features the following thought-leaders:

Lisa Carmel EVP Strategic Partnerships, Veranex (Moderator) EVP Strategic Partnerships, Veranex (Moderator)

Lana Caron , Innovation Lead, Philips Ventures (Panelist) , Innovation Lead, Philips Ventures (Panelist)

Fiona Mack , Head of JLABS, Johnson & Johnson (Panelist) , Head of JLABS, Johnson & Johnson (Panelist)

Howard Levin , MD, CEO, Deerfield Catalyst (Panelist) , MD, CEO,(Panelist)

Andrew Cleeland , CEO, Fogarty Innovation (Panelist) , CEO,(Panelist)

"The innovators and investors attending the summit are excited for this panel because it brings together top industry voices to explore new models for investing that will be vital for growth this year" commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI. "The need to adapt to market changes will be key for companies to successfully incubate as well as for investors to find the right early stage companies to fund."

