Orangetheory® Fitness Opens 1,500th Studio in Los Angeles Neighborhood of Mar Vista

The brand marks this milestone in partnership with key franchisee West Coast Fitness

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on the heels of its twelve-year anniversary, Orangetheory® Fitness announced the opening of its 1500th studio. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Orangetheory – which has studios in 26 countries and all 50 states in the U.S. - welcomed more than half a million brand new members in 2021. This is one of several big moments Orangetheory has celebrated so far this year, along with the opening of a new flagship studio in Manhattan and the announcement of a year-long partnership with world-renowned artist, DJ and producer, Steve Aoki as the brand's Chief Music Officer.

"We couldn't be prouder to celebrate this milestone as a company, and to do it in partnership with such a dedicated and wonderful franchisee is the icing on the cake," said Dave Long, Chief Executive Officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "The West Coast Fitness team is truly committed to bringing the one-of-a-kind Orangetheory experience to all of their members, and the opening of the Mar Vista studio will help extend that even further."

The new 3,200 square foot studio space will feature all new state-of-the-art equipment and the proprietary in-studio and wearable fitness technology Orangetheory is known for globally, as well as beautifully adorned bathrooms with full showers and a large lobby area for members to socialize before and after class. The studio will celebrate its grand opening all month long with an official grand opening celebration all day on Monday March 14, 2022.

"Every studio, especially in our hometown of Los Angeles, has its own special community, and we love to celebrate diversity and each locations' unique qualities while also maintaining the consistency and unparalleled member experience expected by the global Orangetheory community," said Paul Marcus, West Coast Fitness CEO and Founder. "We are excited to be able to offer the amazing Orangetheory experience to even more Los Angeles residents with the Mar Vista studio opening while marking a major milestone with opening of the brand's 1500th studio overall. Since we opened the first Los Angeles Orangetheory studio in Brentwood in 2014, we have loved bringing MORE LIFE to our L.A. home."

West Coast Fitness owns and operates more than 47 Orangetheory Fitness studios in California and Ohio. This is West Coast Fitness' 14th studio in Los Angeles and 39th in California.

For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, visit www.orangetheory.com. For more information on West Coast Fitness, visit www.wecofit.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit www.otffranchise.com for global franchise opportunities.

About West Coast Fitness, LLC

West Coast Fitness is a leading franchisee of Orangetheory® Fitness with 45+ studios in Los Angeles, San Francisco's South Bay area and Ohio. Founded in 2013 and headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, WCF's mission is to lead, support, & inspire the Orange Passion. West Coast Fitness focuses on the 3 C's of Success- Clarity, Communication and Collaboration to bring the best Orangetheory Fitness experience to our members. For more information on West Coast Fitness, visit www.wecofit.com.

