A rare Texas ranch comes to market, with rolling grasslands and big views of the mighty Brazos River

DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, led by expert agents David Burgher and Harlan Ray, of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is thrilled to bring to market the Brock Vista Ranch. This exceptional ranch of 691+/- acres is in the heart of Parker County, Texas, just minutes from Weatherford, 30 minutes from Fort Worth and about an hour from Dallas. At 4905 Old Dennis Road, just 6 miles from Interstate 20, it is one of the last of the large land holdings between its location and the interstate.

Brock Vista Ranch has been in the same family for several years. With its rolling grasslands, shimmering lakes, stocked ponds and big views looking into the valley of the mighty Brazos River, it is a vast expanse for recreation, livestock and development opportunities. From fishing and riding ATVs to gardening and raising cattle, the ranch offers almost endless leisure pursuits. It is a premier example of the Prairies and Lakes region of Texas and is in excellent ecological condition, home to white-tailed deer, Rio Grande turkey, bobwhite quail, mourning dove and a variety of ducks.

The ranch's main house is a long, low, handsome residence of more than 4,300 square feet. Within a 15-acre fenced area and surrounded by oaks, elms, pecans and cedars, it offers six bedrooms, five baths, a chef's kitchen and a great room with a vaulted ceiling and a stone fireplace. At ranch headquarters across the property, improvements include an insulated barn (complete with commercial kitchen, office and loft) and a stone-foundation barn with tack room and hayloft. There are several other outbuildings that help support a full ranching operation, plus a foreman's house and ranch-hand's house.

Says agent Harlan Ray: "Due to the ever-growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, opportunities to own tracts this size — and this close in — are truly rare. And, we are seeing more and more of a push to own something out of the big city." Ray says the trend attracts a wide array of buyers, including empty nesters, weekend warriors, long-term investors and people who want to raise their children in a setting uniquely connected to nature. "Landowners have a privilege to be the stewards of something that has been in existence since the creation of the earth. They have a chance to manicure it, care for it and help it grow for the benefit of future generations."

This exceptional ranch is in the heart of Parker County, Texas, just minutes from Weatherford, 30 minutes from Fort Worth and about an hour from Dallas. With its rolling grasslands, shimmering lakes, stocked ponds and big views looking into the valley of the mighty Brazos River, it is a vast expanse for recreation, livestock and development opportunities. (PRNewswire)

Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty