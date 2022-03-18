AMERICAN HOSTAGE MICHAEL WHITE SEEKS JUSTICE FROM IRAN

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Navy veteran Michael White and family members have launched litigation to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps accountable for White's 683-day abduction, captivity and torture in inhumane Iranian prisons. The plaintiffs are represented by Ron Jenkins of Meridian 361 International Law Group, PLLC and Peter Cameron of the Cameron Firm, PC. Both counsel are veterans. Mr. Jenkins served in the U.S. Air Force, and Mr. Cameron served in the U.S. Navy.

The Islamic Republic of Iran uses hostage-taking as a tool of its diplomacy, leveraging Western captives to influence governments and extract concessions. (PRNewswire)

White was kidnapped after being lured to Iran by a classic "honeypot" run by Iranian intelligence, in July 2018. He was subjected to a sham criminal trial without legal representation or other due process, convicted of espionage and insulting Iran's Supreme Leader, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released in 2020 following extensive diplomacy.

Iran engages in hostage-taking in order to influence and extract concessions from Western governments. The U.S. State Department designated Iran a State Sponsors of terrorism in 1984. The U.S. Department of the Treasury designated the Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in April 2019. The lawsuit, filed yesterday, proceeds under federal legislation that waives foreign sovereign immunity for certain states that have engaged in terrorism or provided material support or resources to terrorist organizations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meridian 361 International Law Group, PLLC