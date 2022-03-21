BIOKANGTAI Signs a Cooperation Agreement with the Largest Importer of Parenteral Products in Philippines BIOKANGTAI's 23-valent pneumonia vaccine will enter the Southeast Asian market for the first time

SHENZHEN, China, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2022, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd signed a framework agreement with Phil.PharmaWealth Inc., the largest importer of Parenteral Products in Philippines, and both parties reached an agreement on jointly promoting the registration application and commercial sales of BIOKANGTAI's 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in Philippines.

BIOKANGTAI's 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine is independently developed by Beijing Minhai Biological Technology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of BIOKANGTAI. It is the first 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in the form of double dosage (prefilled syringe and vial) in China, which is used to prevent pneumonia, meningitis, otitis media and bacteremia caused by 23 pneumococcal serotypes. This product was licensed in August 2019 and officially approved for release in China. In 2018 and 2020, the product was issued with drug registration certificates by Ivory Coast and Uzbekistan respectively.

The conclusion of the cooperation agreement with one of the head pharmaceutical companies in Philippines is an important achievement of BIOKANGTAI's internationalization strategy. In the future, BIOKANGTAI will further expand overseas markets including Southeast Asia with advanced technologies and products. The company will also continue to adhere to the strategy of "introducing, absorbing, innovating" and "going out", and make unremitting efforts to build itself into an internationally renowned large-scale biopharmaceutical multinational company.

View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co. Ltd.