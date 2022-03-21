GMC HUMMER EV SUPERTRUCK LAUNCHES WITH BOSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SOUND ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY

All-Electric Pickup Also Features 14-Speaker Bose Surround Sound System

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup, Bose is introducing its first-ever application of Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement (EVSE) technology, bringing unprecedented sonic experiences to consumers of the world's first all-electric supertruck. Bose EVSE technology, along with a 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, is standard on the all-new GMC HUMMER EV.

Bose (PRNewswire)

EVSE technology helps GMC deliver a dynamic audio response for HUMMER EV's driver and passengers. Engineered to replace the mostly silent interior that comes with operating an electric vehicle, EVSE technology sends custom-designed propulsion sounds into the cabin through Bose speakers to refine and enhance the acoustic environment. Combined with immersive music provided by the Bose sound system, the inside of the GMC HUMMER EV is like nothing else on the road today.

"The GMC HUMMER EV offers sensory excitement along with incredible on- and off-road performance," said Al Oppenheiser, chief engineer, GMC HUMMER EV. "The sense of sound is an important element, and we looked to our longtime partners at Bose for expertise in helping us balance the appropriate level of acoustic precision with driver input, yet not compromising the enjoyment of a near-silent EV experience."

"Launching our newest sound solution in an awesome vehicle like the GMC HUMMER EV is both thrilling and rewarding," said Peter Kosak, Bose Corporation vice president and head of the Bose Automotive Systems Division. "Getting behind the wheel of this supertruck is simply jaw-dropping and we can't wait for consumers to feel and hear what it's like."

First Use of Bose EVSE Technology

During the vehicle development process, Bose engineers worked closely with GMC to integrate Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement technology. Using a proprietary Bose algorithm and data gathered from the vehicle, EVSE helps mask undesirable noise produced by the electric propulsion system, while at the same generating distinct sounds for different drive modes:

In Normal driving, the sound is subtle, providing a layer of audio texture to the vehicle's on-road performance.

Shifting into Terrain Mode introduces a heavier bass tone to help keep the driver connected to the vehicle's performance. As the GMC HUMMER EV's torque increases, the sound gradually goes up, keeping the driver in tune with the vehicle's power and movement over various types of unpaved terrain.

In Off-Road Mode, a deeper rumble is heard as the vehicle moves quickly across rough surfaces, such as dirt, gravel, and sand.

The Sound of 'Watts to Freedom'

The impact of EVSE technology is most pronounced in the GMC HUMMER EV's driver-selectable launch-control mode, called "Watts to Freedom," which enables the driver and passengers to feel the full power of the supertruck's acceleration from 0-60 MPH in a GM-estimated 3 seconds.

As the vehicle gears up for launch from a dead stop, EVSE technology is engaged to help prepare the occupants with audio cues. A purposefully crafted mix of electric guitar riffs and feedback gradually builds anticipation as the Bose subwoofer creates vibrations and the vehicle uses its adaptive air suspension to lower its height and center of gravity. The sound then shifts, signaling when the vehicle is ready for takeoff before the driver can finally unleash the HUMMER EV's 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 lb.-ft. of torque down the road.

The Bose Surround Sound System for GMC HUMMER EV

For music and audio entertainment inside the GMC HUMMER EV, Bose applies its 40 years of experience in the automotive industry to engineer a 14-speaker sound system that delivers deeply impactful listening.

The Bose surround sound system features intense low-frequency performance, powered by 6x9-inch wide-range woofers — one in each front door — and an all-new bass box design, positioned under the rear seat and visible to passengers with a Bose logo for an experience that can been seen, heard, and felt like never before.

The system also includes proprietary Bose Centerpoint digital signal processing for enveloping surround sound in every seat and Bose AudioPilot signal processing to preserve the listening experience in all driving conditions — even when the HUMMER EV's removable roof panels are off.

For more information about Bose automotive systems and technologies, visit BoseAutomotive.com.

About Bose Automotive Systems

In the early 1980s, Bose engineers created the world's first factory-installed premium automotive sound systems. Unlike conventional or aftermarket automotive systems, Bose systems were designed and tuned for a specific vehicle — and changed the industry. Since then, Bose has developed proprietary speaker designs, advanced amplification and signal processing technologies, exclusive analysis and design tools, and technology for controlling the sound environment inside vehicles — all based on a heritage of research and engineering. Today, Bose automotive systems are recognized globally as the industry benchmark for performance and customer satisfaction, validated by independent research rating Bose as the top choice among car consumers in multiple global regions.

About Bose

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

Bose Corporation is privately held. The company's spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bose Corporation