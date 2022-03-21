Konsait's Dinosaur Cupcake Wrappers and Toppers Bring Dino-Mite Fun to Any Party

BRIGHTON, Colo., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Konsait, a leading party decoration and tattoo sticker brand, is marking the fourth anniversary of their dinosaur-themed cupcake holders and toppers, which were first sold on Amazon four years ago. Perfect for a dino-themed party or simply to jazz up a gathering, these adorable cupcake wrappers are a hit with guests of all ages , especially kids.

Konsait Dinosaur Cupcake Wrappers Mite Fun to Any Party (PRNewswire)

For over four years, Konsait's dino-themed cupcake holders have been delighting children and adults alike thanks to unique realistic designs, on-trend colorways, and super cute details. Made from heavy-weight, non-toxic card stock, these premium-quality dinosaur cupcake wrappers are a dependable party favor for any occasion, whether it's a Jurassic Park- or Jurassic World-themed celebration, birthday party, baby shower, classroom event, or afternoon tea.

"At Konsait, we are passionate about providing exciting products for different experiences in people's daily lives. Our dino-themed cupcake holders and toppers are designed to spark joy and promote creativity and imagination in kids. Plus, customers can shop with confidence knowing that our products are constructed from premium materials that are safe and durable," said Gary Xiao, CEO of Konsait.

Each package contains 48 dinosaur cupcake wrappers inspired by four of the most loved dinosaurs: the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex, adorable Monoclonius, iconic Triceratops, and powerful Stegosaurus. With incredible attention to detail on the design of the heads and tails, these whimsical holders will make any table pop. Plus, thanks to their sturdy design, Konsait's dino-themed cupcake holders can house a variety of classic party treats, from traditional cupcakes to miniature pies, cookies, tarts, and other desserts.

In addition to being irresistibly cute, Konsait's dino cupcake wrappers are quick and easy to assemble. All three pieces come in a flat package with tabs and slots, making it easy to put together in a few steps. Once assembled, simply slide the cupcake into the holder for roar-some fun, or place the dinosaur topper on top of a larger dessert for eye-catching cake decoration.

With a 4.7-star product rating on Amazon, Konsait cupcake holders are a trusted and reliable choice for any event. According to its 1,825 reviews, the dino-themed decorations are loved by customers thanks to their value for money, sturdiness, and the fact that they're easy to use.

Konsait's dinosaur cupcake holders and toppers are available to purchase on Amazon for US$11.99 for a pack of 48. Complete the themed party with Konsait's dinosaur pirate temporary tattoos, dinosaur stencils for cookies and coffees, and dino plastic painting templates.

To shop, search Konsait on Amazon or visit https://www.facebook.com/Konsait for more information.

About Konsait

Founded eight years ago, Konsait is a US-registered brand on a mission to make people's lives better, easier, and more fulfilling. Konsait has an all-in-one online store for party supplies on Amazon, with a rating of 4.84 stars from more than one thousand customers. Its offerings catalog contains thousands of products that include home & kitchenware, toys & games, electronics, beauty and personal care, cell phones & accessories, with some offering Prime shipping. Konsait's affordable prices and exceptional product quality has attracted countless consumers all over the world, making it one of the top 2500 global Amazon sellers.

