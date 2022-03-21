Vitech Named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Platform Solutions Report for the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has been named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Platform Solutions report for the U.S. for the second straight year.

Vitech was recognized for its strong group benefits focus, multiple enterprise technologies, and the advanced, cloud-native architecture of its flagship V3locity solution. As noted in the report, "V3locity…offers a high degree of configurability, capabilities across the value chain, and superior functionality for carriers that operate in this segment."

"We are honored that Vitech has once again been named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader by ISG in its 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Platform Solutions report for the U.S.," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's President of Insurance. "This achievement speaks to the vision of our clients who use our platform to drive innovation and differentiate their systems with the superior functionality and capabilities of our V3locity solution."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs a cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

