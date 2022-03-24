Celink Receives HUD Award for Contract to Service Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECM)

LANSING, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective March 24, 2022, Celink has been awarded the FHA Single Family Secretary-Held HECM Assets contract and will provide loan servicing for Home Equity Conversion Mortgages. With corporate locations in Lansing, MI and Austin, TX, Celink is eager to expand its operations to Tulsa, OK.

Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "We are delighted to be partnering with HUD on this important assignment and believe the significant investments made over the past 5 years in Celink's management capabilities and technology platform have positioned the Company to continue its leadership position in the increasingly important Reverse Mortgage marketplace. We look forward to partnering with the HUD team and offering exceptional customer service, and operational effectiveness to HUD and all the HECM borrowers."

About Celink

For almost two decades, Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com .

