Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway Honors Shipping Safety with Community Donations to three local Nebraska Fire Departments

OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award presented to three Nebraska rail shippers with spotless rail safety records

GRAN, Nebraska, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway, LLC, (NKCR), a managed affiliate of OmniTRAX – the transportation affiliate of The Broe Group – presented three community donations to local Nebraska fire departments at individual ceremonies honoring NKCR's recipients of the annual OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award. The OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recognizes companies that model exemplary shipping safety by shipping or receiving loaded cars with no accidental releases during the previous year.

OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente and VP Kelli Dunn present the 2021 OnmiTRAX Safe Shipper Award to Nebraska award winner Hi-Line Co-op. In honor of their safe shipping performance on the Nebraska Kansas & Colorado Railway, a local donation was made to the Grant, Nebraska Volunteer Fire Department. (PRNewswire)

"Safety is a shared priority in the communities we serve, and this year's three NKCR Safe Shipper award winners have each demonstrated their tireless commitment to community safety," said OmniTRAX CEO Dean Piacente. "It is our honor to recognize their accomplishments with donations to the local Nebraska fire departments that serve our communities every day."

The 2021 OmniTRAX Safe Shipper Award recipients for the NKCR are Mid America Agri Products/Wheatland, Hi-Line Co-op, and Frenchman Valley Coop. In their honor, NKCR made $1,000 Safe Shipper donations respectively to the Madrid Volunteer Fire Department, the Grant Volunteer Fire Department, and the Imperial Volunteer Fire Department.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

