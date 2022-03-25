Loevy & Loevy files Amended Complaint against Helbiz Inc. and others

Loevy & Loevy files Amended Complaint against Helbiz Inc. and others

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please take notice that the plaintiffs in Barron et al. v. Helbiz Inc. et al. have filed a First Amended Complaint. Plaintiffs are represented by Chicago-based Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law.

Plaintiffs seek to certify several classes, one of which brings claims under Securities Exchange Act §§ 9, 10(b) and 20(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5, and consists of all purchasers of HelbizCoin during the class period (the "Securities Act Class").

The class period is January 1, 2018 through and including May 4, 2020.

Plaintiffs allege that the Defendants sold HelbizCoin using fraudulent schemes and that HelbizCoin is a security. Plaintiffs bring these allegations additionally and in the alternative to other allegations that HelbizCoin is not a security.

That case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, case number: 1:20-cv-04703-LLS.

Not later than 60 days after the date on which this notice was published (March 25, 2022), any member of the purported Securities Act Class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff of the purported class.

The First Amended Complaint can be obtained from the court's pacer website https://ecf.nysd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/iquery.pl or by contacting counsel for Plaintiffs, Mike Kanovitz (312-243-5900).

View original content:

SOURCE Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law